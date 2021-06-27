Almuñécar Town Hall has paid homage to the five Almuñequeros who died in Nazi concentration / extermination camps during World War Two.

It was the far-left (IU) Councillor, Francisco Fernández who tabled the motion, which included providing a plaque in a place to be agreed upon, honoring the five Almuñequeros

Clerk Fernández praised the investigative work done by José María Azuaga into the fate of these victims.

“Heraldo Muñoz Puyol died in the concentration camp of Gusen [a subcamp of Mauthausen Concentration Camp operated by the SS in Austria] at the age of 25, ”said the councilor, adding,“ the four other Almuñequeros were also sent to the same camp but there fate is still not known. “

These four men were: Antonio García Ribas, Juan Cubero Guarda, Miguel Díaz García and Miguel Martín Arellano.

All political parties belonging to the Town Council backed the motion:Andalusian Convergence, Popular Party, Spanish Socialist Workers Party, More Almuñécar, Citizens and United Left-We Can. The IU councilor expressed his gratitude for their support.

