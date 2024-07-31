People’s Artist Nazarov called the participants of the Vaikule festival opportunists

People’s Artist of Russia Yuri Nazarov spoke sharply about the participants of the festival of Soviet and Latvian singer Laima Vaikule. His words are quoted aif.ru.

The artist’s event “Rendezvous” was attended by artists Alla Pugacheva, Maxim Galkin and Andrey Makarevich (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice). Nazarov called them opportunists. “They lick the boots of those who pay for it. Everything is “normal” for them. They found their own way to make money. Russophobia is now in demand in the West,” he concluded.

Nazarov also condemned the participation in Russophobic festivals of those stars who previously earned money in Russia. “I would call them animals, although I don’t want to offend animals. Animals don’t eat their mothers,” he said.

Earlier, the first deputy chairperson of the State Duma Committee on Culture, Elena Drapeko, gave an assessment of the Vaikule festival in Latvia.