The first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, visited his native village of Shamalgan near Alma-Ata from January 2 to 3, after which he flew to the UAE via Kyrgyzstan. About it “Moskovsky Komsomolets” told Nazarbayev’s fellow villagers.

“Nazarbayev came here after the New Year, visited his sick brother Bolat. As far as I know, then Nazarbayev and some members of his family drove away in armored vehicles towards the Kyrgyz border. They were met there. They were taken to the airport, from where they all flew to the United Arab Emirates, ”said the source of the newspaper, who holds an administrative position in the village.

In his opinion, the head of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, could help the ex-president of Kazakhstan – this is how he responded to Nazarbayev’s rescue in 2010 of the former head of the republic, Kurmanbek Bakiyev, whom Nazarbayev took out of the country during the “April revolution”.

The departure of Nazarbayev to the UAE may also be evidenced by information about the presence of his relatives in this country. In particular, the youngest daughter of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Aliya, suddenly deleted her social media accounts after Instagram determined that she was in the UAE.

In turn, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, suggested that Nazarbayev died long ago and was buried, because he “did not appear in public for a long time.”

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 over an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government, new elections and consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev.