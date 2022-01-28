The eldest daughter of the first president of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, was expelled from the political council of the ruling Nur Otan party. About it informs Telegram channel Sputnik Kazakhstan.

It is noted that her name is not in the updated list of members of the political council. In addition, it does not include the name of former Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Earlier it became known that the current President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took over as head of the country’s ruling party Nur Otan. This decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of members of the political organization. Previously, this position was held by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

With the start of mass protests in Kazakhstan, deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva disappeared from the public field and stopped coming to parliament sessions. It was assumed that she, along with her father and family, went abroad.