Stanislav Pritchin, senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at IMEMO RAS, in an interview with Lente.ru explained the reasons for the appearance of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, after a long silence.

The political scientist noted that Nazarbayev made a statement at a time when the situation in the country as a whole had stabilized, the formation of a new vertical of power had begun, and some people associated with the first president “fell out of this vertical.”

“I think this is the main reason why Nazarbayev’s statement appeared right now – in this way he legitimizes the decision [президента Касым-Жомарта] Tokayev, confirms the transfer of the powers of the head of the Security Council to him and his status as a pensioner, that is, a person who is not directly involved in government,” Pritchin said.

He noted that the peculiarity of Kazakhstani politics is that information about ongoing processes rarely comes out there. “Only by individual statements and dismissals of people can we conclude that yes, there is a struggle in the elite,” the expert noted.

On January 18, Nursultan Nazarbayev made a statement for the first time since the start of mass protests in Kazakhstan. He said rumors of a conflict among the Kazakh elite were completely groundless and supported President Tokayev. The ex-head of state called himself a pensioner who is on a well-deserved rest.