Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was seen in public for the first time after his heart surgery, he voted in the extraordinary elections of deputies to the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament) and local representative bodies. About this on March 19 writes “RIA News”.

The former leader of the country voted at a polling station in the capital’s Astana Opera Theater. He also congratulated all residents of the country on the coming spring holiday of Nauryz, but after the vote did not answer questions from journalists.

In turn, a member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Sabila Mustafina, said that the turnout at the elections taking place on Sunday in Kazakhstan by 12:00 local time (09:00 Moscow time) was 30.65%.

“As of 12 noon, 30.65% of the total number of voters included in the lists received ballots,” she said.

It is known that out of 12,032,550 of all voters in Kazakhstan, only 3,687,608 have voted so far. According to the information provided by the CEC, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the Turkestan region – 38.29%. In Astana, the turnout was 23.35%, in Almaty – 11.25%, which is the lowest figure.

Earlier, on January 20, information appeared that Nazarbayev was hospitalized in Astana. It was noted that he underwent a comprehensive examination of the heart and surgery on it.

On January 18, Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan. He denied rumors that he had left the country, emphasizing that he was in the capital.

Nursultan Nazarbayev headed Kazakhstan for almost 30 years. He voluntarily resigned as president on March 20, 2019, but then retained the posts of head of the Security Council, leader of the Nur Otan party in power, and head of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (ANK). In April 2021, Nazarbayev announced his decision to leave the post of chairman of the ANC and transfer these powers to the current leader of the republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On January 5, Nazarbayev handed over the powers of the chairman of the Security Council to the president.