First President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev underwent heart surgery, it was successful

Ex-president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev underwent heart surgery, it was successful, reports TASS with reference to the press secretary of the former head of the republic, Aidos Ukibaya.

“Nursultan Nazarbayev underwent heart surgery. Operation was successfully completed. There is no threat to the life of the first president. Now he is under observation,” Ukibai said. He also noted that the operation took place at the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center.

On the morning of January 20, Kazakh media manager Alexander Aksyutits reported that Nazarbayev had been hospitalized and underwent a comprehensive heart examination. Then it became known that the former head of the republic is in the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center.