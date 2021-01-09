The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, spoke about renaming in his honor. He spoke about his position in the documentary “Strokes for a Portrait. Personal ”on the air of“ Khabar ”TV channel.

According to Nazarbayev, he was against such decisions and forbade them while in office, but such proposals were received by him on every birthday. “How can school [казахского поэта] Abai, which I finished, rename to my name? This is absolutely wrong, ”he said. The only exception to the rule was the university, which was opened at the initiative of Nazarbayev himself.

In particular, the first president of Kazakhstan also mentioned the renaming of the capital of the state of Astana to Nur-Sultan. “I personally don’t need it at all. Here are some, especially the leaders, think: “This is my memory.” I am gone, what difference does it make what remains! ” – he shared. In his opinion, the monuments erected during his lifetime indicate the uncertainty that the memory of a person will remain with subsequent generations. “Therefore, I would ask that they do not get carried away with this,” concluded Nazarbayev.

Astana was renamed Nur-Sultan in March 2019. The initiative came from at that time the acting head of the republic, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev. The decision caused a public outcry.