The former leader denies it, but the uprising has become a feud with the current President Tokayev. The former head of intelligence arrested while Washington invites its citizens to leave the country

Nursultan Nazarbayev would be alive, well and would be in the capital that bears his name, from where yesterday he launched an appeal to “consolidate around the president in the name of the country’s integrity” through the mouth of a spokesman.

A statement that only thickens the yellow on the absence of the “Yelbasi”, the nation’s leader and first president, while his loyalists continue to be arrested by the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev. Yesterday the handcuffs were released for Karim Massimov, the head of the National Security Committee, the heir of the KGB that combines the functions of secret service and political police until three days earlier. Before taking over security – which the Kazakh Constitution assigned in delegation for life to the former head of state – Massimov had led the government and then the administration of the presidency, in other words, he was one of the most powerful men in the country. Today he is accused of “high treason” and faces 15 years in prison, while his supervisor at the Security Council Azamat Abdymamynov has been fired.

While Tokayev telephones Vladimir Putin to report that the “situation is stabilizing”, local witnesses report that there is still shooting in Almaty, and the “anti-terrorist operation”, as the crackdown on the protest is now officially called, is still ongoing. in different cities. The number of victims remains unknown, but photographs of long lines of family members in front of the Almaty morgues are circulating online. There are also numerous testimonies of “collateral” victims, mowed down – Tokayev on Friday gave the troops in the square the order to shoot at eye level – as they crossed the city by car or on foot, and some agencies report stray bullets that would have hit a 4 year old girl and 11 year old boy.

Checking the news remains extremely difficult, the Internet connection is regularly blacked out, and the numbers offered by the government, such as that of more than 4,000,000 rioters arrested across the country, appear contradictory and clearly incomplete. The government, moreover, does not care too much about being believed: President Tokayev yesterday canceled two of his tweets on the “six waves of attacks” of “20 thousand terrorists”, perhaps after realizing how disproportionate the number he had reported was only 24 hours before.

Who these “terrorists” are officially remains a mystery: a country nine times the size of Italy is living under martial law without someone having explained who is threatening it. Former intelligence chief Massimov is accused of “high treason” for allegedly hiding the existence of training camps for guerrillas of unknown origin, supported according to the government by equally unknown foreign powers. The Russian agency Tass has released another classic of propaganda, the “testimonies” of arrested protesters who reveal that they were paid, drunk and drugged, without specifying which principals had reduced them to this state.

Propaganda has not yet decided which scapegoat to find, or the public in Kazakhstan catches scrambled allusions on the fly: it is clear that Tokayev has at least taken advantage of the explosion of anger in the streets to get rid of Nazarbayev and his political clan. The men of the first president are fired and arrested, the banners with his programmatic phrases dismantled from the facades of the buildings, and numerous sources continue to give him on the run, in Moscow, in Dubai, in one of his many luxurious European residences or perhaps in China .

If the clash is not only with protest, but also and perhaps at this point above all within the ruling clan, this explains why Tokayev has called the Russian troops to the rescue, and why the situation continues to appear far from “stabilization” boasted by the president. From numerous shots, also published by the Russian media, it can be seen that Moscow continues to send troops to Kazakhstan, in a commitment that in just 24 hours has far exceeded the initial promise of a chosen department of para that had to stand guard over the palaces of power .

While Russian news outlet The Insider claims that Russian-speaking soldiers who did not wear Kazakh army insignia were also shooting the crowd in Almaty, local observers counted at least 70 Russian army cargo planes. Troops, armored vehicles and equipment continue to take off from several Russian military airports. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken ironed that “once Russian troops enter the house it becomes difficult to send them back,” a joke that has infuriated Russian diplomacy.