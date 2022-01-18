The first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, appeared in public for the first time since last year and the beginning of mass unrest in the country and made a statement. The corresponding video message to the citizens was published on YouTube– the channel of his press service.

The ex-head of state stressed that he is a pensioner, is currently on a well-deserved rest in Nur-Sultan and, contrary to numerous rumors, has not left the capital of the republic anywhere.

Nazarbayev has not appeared in public or made any statements about the situation in the country since December 28, 2021. The ex-head of the Kazakh special services, Alnur Musaev, even admitted a serious illness, to whom or the death of the former president. There were rumors that he had gone to the United Arab Emirates, but the Kazakh Embassy in the country denied this information.

In early January, mass protests broke out in Kazakhstan due to the increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon, the protesters demanded the resignation of the government, re-elections, as well as the lustration of people from the entourage of former President Nazarbayev.