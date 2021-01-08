The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, commented for the first time on the death of his grandson Aisultan Nazarbayev in the documentary “Touches for a portrait. Personal “of the Khabar TV channel.

“Unfortunately, this year we lost one grandson, who was very similar to me. I very much regret this grandson, who left so early, ”Nazarbayev said. According to him, the grandson was treated in Moscow and London. “One could not send him anywhere, but it was impossible to keep him, he was already a slave of this business, he could not stop,” he shared.

Aisultan Nazarbayev died in London in August 2020. He was 29 years old. Aisultan was the son of the eldest daughter of the former leader of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva and the late Rakhat Aliyev.

In July 2019, it was reported that Aisultan in London had bitten a constable who was trying to stop him from committing suicide. The grandson of the first president of Kazakhstan was sentenced to a year’s probation, 140 hours of community service, a fine and damages of several thousand pounds, and also ordered to undergo drug addiction treatment – to attend at least 20 sessions with a narcologist.