The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, chairman of the Nur Otan party, on January 14 considered it possible to retain the government headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin after the election of a new composition of the Mazhilis (the lower house of parliament).

“My opinion is that continuity should be preserved. Despite all the difficulties, the government did its job. Against the background of all other countries, we showed good results. If the president proposes Mamin Askar Uzakpaevich, then I ask the faction to support his candidacy, “Nazarbayev quotes his press service…

Also during the meeting, the chairman of the “Nur Otan” party proposed Nurlan Nigmatulin’s candidacy for the post of head of the party’s faction in the majilis. The faction deputies unanimously supported the proposal.

On January 10, elections of deputies to the Mazhilis were held in Kazakhstan. As a result, representatives of three parties overcame the barrier of 7% of the vote and passed: Nur Otan (Light of the Fatherland), Ak Zhol (Light Path) and the People’s Party of Kazakhstan (NPK).

According to the voting results, Nur Otan won 71.09%, NPK – 9.10%, Ak Zhol – 10.95% of the vote, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

An observer mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization reported that the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan were held without violations that could affect the voting results.

In addition, the head of the CIS observer mission, Viktor Bondarev, stressed that the parliamentary elections were held “on a multiparty basis, were transparent, fair and competitive.”