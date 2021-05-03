Naysha, known for her participation in the closing of the 2019 Pan American Games, in which she played the charango, spoke about the importance of rescuing the essence of Peruvian music, even more so in these times of crisis.

The singer has just released her latest song “Aitanaji“, Which means” enough is enough “in Ashaninka and which is inspired by the importance of planet earth. In conversation with La República, the artist told her projects, how she faces the pandemic, her great commitment to Peruvian music and more.

-How did the idea for the song “Aitanaji” come about?

Before the pandemic, I moved to Mazamari, a district where I lived for years before going to Lima to study. I returned to the central jungle of Peru, you can imagine how beautiful it is, I could leave very few times due to the quarantine and that made me appreciate what was around me a little more. It was a shock for everyone around the world, it moved me a lot and to that was added that I could get to know a little more about the Ashaninka culture, one of the original peoples of Peru and Brazil. I was soaked in all that and thus ‘Aitanaji’ was born, from that need of the earth and that call towards human beings that we are just passing so that we respect it a little more every day s.

-How important is it to make our culture known, in this case, through music?

The arts are always an incredible means of expression to give messages, move masses. Over the years, many artists have done it and we can all add to that, in different areas, such as theater and dance, we express what each one feels. At the end of the day, we are citizens and we have to be aware of what is happening around us.

-How have you coped with the pandemic?

It was my turn when I had already decided to move to the jungle with my family, since for a while I wanted to reconnect with this part of my life. I moved and everything started right there (the pandemic), it was a very hard blow because I had plans with my video clip, concerts were canceled and everything fell, but I think that, like many of us in the arts, we found a kind of push . The pandemic forced me to do something that for me was still a long way off, like producing my own music, musical arrangements, directing the musicians, which despite the distance I can do. It has been crazy for me because I suffered in the process. My new album is coming and that adds a beautiful experience of teaching music classes online.

-Have these circumstances prompted you to continue with your career?

As such, I have seen it in many colleagues, I have been inspired by them. I have seen my parents in very complicated situations to get ahead and that was somehow on my mind, not to stop. I think that all of us who are in this, we do it for the love of music so that it continues to accompany people and does not die. We want folklore, in this case fusion, to continue sounding with that passion.

-There has always been talk of the little diffusion and limited support for the music of our country.

It is a very complex issue and a reality that I live. I think we are in a slightly different period because everything starts with who does it. I see a lot of young artists who are doing more fusion or traditional and I think that over time will start to change a bit and that the public is also prepared. It is a long and difficult road for those of us who take on, as we do it with a lot of passion. Music is the soul of every project, you don’t have to see broadcasting with fear, but rather as something that starts with work. It will take time, we are fighting for it to change, we hope that the entities and the State will support us. In Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Spain they respect artists and are always taking steps so that identity does not die. The great responsibility is on us.

-The charango has become your faithful companion

The charango has been at home since I was 9 years old, my dad showed it to me. The charango has always been by my side because I always felt it as an ally so that they know where I come from.

