The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, He announced new policies in his government and sent a strong message to food importers, marketers, wholesalers and distributors: “Stop abusing the Salvadoran people or don’t complain later.”

Bukele even said that this is a call like the one made to the gangs in 2019. He mentioned that activities such as the formation of cartels, tax evasion, bribery and smuggling They are crimes that must be punishedsince they distort the functioning of the market.

“Lower food prices or there will be problems,” he asserted.

Following the announcement, the Salvadoran government was criticized and Bukele stated, through social media, that he has received “attacks” and “condemnations” for “healing” the economy of the Central American country.

‘It would be very foolish of us not to try our own recipe again’

He referred, precisely, to the war against gangs and the accusations made by the international community at that time, “saying that this was not the way and condemning our methods, because they did not fit with their ideologies and pre-established concepts of what should work in a country they do not know.”

However, he said that he did not listen to them and that this is how he turned El Salvador from “the most unsafe country in the world into the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere.”

The free market is a system in which the prices of goods and services are regulated by supply and demand, and competition drives improvements in quality and lower prices. But activities such as cartel formation, tax evasion, bribery… pic.twitter.com/QjKMg0ENqy — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 6, 2024

On his new policy, Bukele said that in order to heal the economy and get out of poverty, attacks and condemnations are now emerging again.

“It would be very foolish of us not to try our own recipe again, which responds to our own reality. The last time we did it, we achieved a miracle that no one would have imagined possible,” he added.

These statements by Bukele are in line with one of his promises during his inauguration for his second consecutive term, when he said that he was going to “heal” the economy after curing the country of the “cancer” of violence, generated mainly by gang groups.

