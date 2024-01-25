'Bukele: the lord of Los Sueños' is the title of a new podcast that tells the life and story of Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador who has become the most popular leader in Latin America, according to polls.

The series, launched this January 17 by Radio Ambulante Studiosis made up of six episodes which narrates the origin and construction of power of the Salvadoran leader whom many politicians in the region today seek to imitater, but whose rise has not been without criticism.

How did a millennial who was dedicated to his family's businesses become a central link in the political history of El Salvador?

Eliezer Budasoff, co-producer of the sound production, speaks with EL TIEMPO.

