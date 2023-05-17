The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reacted strongly to the murder of a National Civil Police (PNC) agent. According to the government’s version, the uniformed man was attacked by gang members when he was on patrol.

We will eliminate this plague completely

The crime occurred in the Nueva Concepción municipality, Chalatenango department. The authorities captured one of the aforementioned murderers and are looking for the other people who would be involved.

The crime came just after Bukele’s announcement according to which the country did not report any homicides in 365 daysa figure that is questioned by international organizations that have registered, as of March 2023, at least 5,082 “direct victims” of human rights violations.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador. Photo: Marvin RECINOS / AFP

Bukele sent a strong message for the death of the policeman: “Let all the ‘human rights’ NGOs know, that we are going to destroy these bloody murderers and their collaborators, we will put them in prison and they will never come out.”

He also accused the organizations of creating “sad reporting” and having “puppet politicians.” In addition, he said that he did not care about the international community, since, according to him, it has not cared about Salvadorans.

“We will heal our country and we will completely eliminate this plague. Take your failed recipes elsewhere,” he said.

In another of his pronouncements, he justified that the emergency regime be expanded after reaching the mandate in 2019: “Do you see why we must continue it until we COMPLETELY END with this plague?”

Let all the “human rights” NGOs know that we are going to wipe out these bloody murderers and their collaborators, we will put them in prison and they will never get out. We don’t care about your pitiful reporting, your paid journalists, your puppet politicians, or your famous “community… https://t.co/qtBIzNdyXu — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 16, 2023

They plan to extend the exemption regime

Congress, with a large pro-government majority, is preparing to vote for the fourteenth extension of an emergency regime that suspends constitutional guaranteessuch as the right to defense, and allows people to be detained without a warrant.

The Security Minister, Gustavo Villatoro, stated in a television interview that some 5,000 people arrested under the emergency regime in force since March 2022, representing more than 7% of the arrests, have been released.

Villatoro rejected the accusations of various humanitarian organizations about the detention of people without ties to the gangs.

The Government frames its so-called “war against gangs” in this measure, to which it attributes the reduction in homicides to a rate of 7.8 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022.

Photograph provided by the presidency of El Salvador showing the transfer of gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT).

Said data is questioned by the University Observatory of Human Rights of El Salvador. “The regime has characterized the year 2022 for taking the Salvadoran State to its most repressive version in recent decades,” said coordinator Jorge Rodríguez.

