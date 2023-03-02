The name of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has resonated around the world due to recent controversies related to the new prison system that was implemented since February 24 in that country.

Despite the fact that the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (Cecot) was inaugurated at the end of January, it was only until a few days ago when the Government of El Salvador transferred 2,000 alleged gang members to this new prison.

The images of the process went around social networks and sparked all kinds of comments, generating great controversy due to the existing concern to guarantee the human rights of the subjects involved.

The Government of El Salvador transferred 2,000 alleged gang members to a new prison that has a capacity for some 40,000 people, according to President Nayib Bukele.

To this is added the more than 4,000 complaints made by different NGOs, such as the Cristosal organization, which indicates that during the emergency regime ordered by the president, different abuses against women and the LGBTIQ+ community, under the pretext of having better territorial control in order to put an end to the gangs that dominated the country.

In 2022, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization even recommended that the Bukele government end the implementation of the emergency regime, due to the violence generated by clashes with the public force and complaints related to the violation of rights.

Even so, despite this, it seems that the President’s image is more favorable compared to other leaders in Latin America.

92 percent favorability

According to a public opinion survey carried out by the Interdisciplinary Development Consulting firm (CID), Bukele seems to be the president with the highest approval rating for his efforts.

To arrive at such results, the consultant highlighted that 1,200 citizens in each country were surveyed, by means of telephone calls.

It should be noted that, in the same way, in previous surveys the support of citizens for Bukele had already been evidenced, who, according to the company, they would have the feeling that insecurity in the country had decreased since the Government decided to implement extreme measures.

“El Salvador ranks in this measurement as the country in which fewer homes reported robberies or assaults,” highlighted CID Gallup, when presenting the results, on February 1.

“There is a perception that the battle against crime is being won. A few years ago when we talked to people, concern was evident, today there is a lot of calm and that triumph is perceived that gang members are being put in jails,” said the general manager of Cid Gallup, Luis Haug.

Public personalities in each country who have a favorable opinion. : CID Gallup Public Opinion Surveys, methodology of calls to cell phones, sample of 1200 citizens in each country, conducted in January 2023.#CIDGallup pic.twitter.com/HEWR18yQXk — CID Gallup (@cidgallup) March 1, 2023

Seventh place: Gustavo Petro

With 54 percent favorability, CID Gallup ranked President Gustavo Petro in seventh place. Before him is the president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, with 67 percent approval; Xiomara Castro, president of Honduras, with 62 percent; Andrés López, president of Mexico, with 69 percent; Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic with 76 percent; and, with 83 percent, in second place is Rodrigo Chaves, elected president of Costa Rica.

