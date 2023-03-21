The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is, today, one of the most controversial leaders on the planet because of the handling he has given to the war for the permanent eradication of gangs: The Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

His decisions have provoked strong conflicts with the international community and with recognized human rights organizations, which state that his policies would be considerably violating constitutional freedoms throughout the territory.

Photograph provided by the presidency of El Salvador showing the transfer of gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT).

The Salvadoran state is accused of using torture, arbitrary arrests and forced disappearances in its onslaught against the ‘Maras’. However, The Government confronts this type of accusation with concise information and notable media coverage to show the presumed results left by the actions of the state against organized crime.

So far in the 11 months of the state of emergency, close to 65 thousand captures for alleged ties to gangs. To house all the prisoners, a mega prison with a capacity for 40,000 inmates called Terrorism Containment Center (Cecot).

A prison in which those deprived of liberty have strict prohibition of contact with the outside, including lawyers, visits or virtual trials with the intervention of witnesses.

According to human rights organizations in that country, this is a notorious violation of due process in the judicialization and imposition of sentences of those captured, since only a third of those prosecuted would have proven links with groups outside the law.

This day, in a new operation, we transferred the second group of 2,000 gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT). With this, there are already 4,000 gang members who inhabit the most criticized prison in the world. pic.twitter.com/A2oTUIYubW — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 15, 2023

For the opposition, the alleged indiscriminate arrests would be a political strategy ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

Before these accusationsBukele has responded with ‘acid’ statements that have not gone down well with his detractors who accuse him of being a “dictator.” For this reason, EL TIEMPO has made a collection of some of the most ‘spicy’ and criticized phrases of the president.

Guards inside the Terrorism Containment Center (CECOT).

This is how Bukele responds to the opposition



Last Thursday, the mobilization of two thousand more prisoners to the Cecot was carried out. Again the criticisms jumped on the table and focused on the treatment of the prisoners.

Bukele reacted on his Twitter account to a note from the newspaper ‘El País’ where they reported: “Barefoot, with a naked torso, crouched down and handcuffed. Once again, the Government of Nayib Bukele has carried out the transfer of prisoners to the maximum security super prison in El Salvador under these conditions.”

The president of El Salvador wrote: “With a naked torso? Are they saying that the evil dictatorship does not put evening clothes on the prisoners?”

Bare-chested? Are they saying that the evil dictatorship doesn’t put tuxedos on the prisoners? barefoot? Right now we are taking out of the children’s hospital budget to buy them shoes! What brand do you think would be good? https://t.co/Rm1FhP6ihT — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 16, 2023

Regarding this new mega-prison, Bukele and Petro got involved in a hectic exchange of words on social networks, after the Colombian president criticized the mobilization of the first wave of prisoners to the prison : “You can see in networks the concentration camp of El Salvador, full of young people, thousands and thousands imprisoned”

And he added: “I think there are people who like that: seeing the youth in prisons and they believe that this is security.” This caused a wave of trills from the Salvadoran that went viral in a few minutes.

“Mr @petrogustavo, Results outweigh rhetoric. I hope that Colombia actually succeeds in lowering the homicide rates, as we Salvadorans have achieved. God bless you”. “We ended the first day of March 2023 with 0 homicides nationwide. We have transformed the most insecure country in the world into the safest in Latin America”.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, and Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia. Photo: EFE / Mauricio Duenas. EFE

On the other hand, his iron determination to put an end to the gangs has led him to make quite controversial pronouncements regarding the living conditions of the prisoners.

“MESSAGE TO THE GANGS: We have 16,000 “homeboys” in our possession. Apart from the 1,000 arrested these days. We confiscated everything, even the sleeping mats, we rationed their food and now they will no longer see the sun. STOP KILLING NOW or they are going to pay it too. “I’m going to send a message to the criminals […] you unleash a wave of crime and we take away food in prisons […] so you better stay calm and let yourselves be arrested. “I don’t care what international organizations say, that they come to protect our people, that they come and take away those gang members if they love them so much, we will hand them all over.” See also The president of Kazakhstan assures Putin that he has regained control of the country

Likewise, Bukele has used social networks as his main political platform. From his Twitter account, he has responded, ironically, to the criticism that comes from the international community and from the opposition that labels him as totalitarian.

The “coolest dictator in the world world”. He added: “El Salvador will not be a dictatorship, as some activists, analysts, some journalists and politicians who were not elected want to make people believe.”

“Nayib Bukele” President of El Salvador He is trending because he changed his Twitter biography to “El Salvador’s Dictator” and then to “The coolest Dictator in the world” pic.twitter.com/rkuhlwOsFE — Why is it a trend? (@estendenciavzl) September 21, 2021

Institutions such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) expressed their concern last year, at the beginning of the state of emergency, about the measures of the Salvadoran president and pointed out that implementing these strategies “have already proven to be unsuccessful at other times.” .

“The international community does punish its criminals with severe penalties, but they don’t want us to punish ours because we are a social experiment and profit from the bloodbath in El Salvador. The NGOs need a bloodbath to be able to criticize, because that’s what they live on, that’s what they are for, that’s why they were created.

The controversy also reached the media, since the Legislative Assembly of that country voted, in 2022, in favor of reforming the Penal Code to penalize any media outlet that reproduces or transmits “messages or communications originated or allegedly originated” by gangs.

This did not sit well at all with the Association of Journalists of El Salvador (Apes), which described the norm as a kind of “gag”, since “It threatens the media and journalists who report on a reality that from the current administration tries to hide”.

“When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they prohibited by law all Nazi symbology, as well as messages, apologies and everything that was aimed at promoting Nazism.” “Nobody said anything, it was understandable that it was like that. Now we will do that with the gangs.”

When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they prohibited by law all Nazi symbology, as well as messages, apologies and everything that was aimed at promoting Nazism. Nobody said anything, it was understandable that it was like that. Now we will do that with the gangs. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 6, 2022

Three years ago, when Bukele assumed the presidency, he got involved in a strong exchange of words with Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, after he accused him of being, paradoxically, a dictator who violates human rights, for which he made the decision to expel the embassy of that South American country from El Salvador.

almost immediately, Maduro spoke on his social networks and did the same with the Salvadoran representative in Venezuela. Likewise, the Bolivarian president called Bukele at a conference in Cuba “Wimp of imperialism.”

“More respect Mr. @NicolasMaduro (Nicolás Maduro). He talks about a democratically elected president, unlike you ”. “In El Salvador, without being on seas of oil, a roll of toilet paper does not cost us a month’s salary”.

More respect Mr. @NicolasMadurospeaks of a democratically elected President, unlike you. Contrary to you, 9 out of 10 people approve of my Government. And In El Salvador, without being on seas of oil, a roll of toilet paper does not cost us a month’s salary. https://t.co/JeQqU0u8lK — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 4, 2019

