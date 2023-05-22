Monday, May 22, 2023
Nayib Bukele speaks harshly after tragic stadium stampede: ‘he will not go unpunished’

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in World
Nayib Bukele speaks harshly after tragic stadium stampede: ‘he will not go unpunished’


Twelve dead in a stampede at a stadium in El SalvadorThe tragedy occurred when fans tried to enter the Cuscatlán stadium for the match between Alianza and FAS, according to reports from the National Civil Police.

Twitter: FAS Sports Club / AFP

Fans were going to watch the Alianza and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS) match.

Last Saturday night at least 12 people died in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador before a Major League soccer match began, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).

(Also: Videos: terrible images of the tragedy in the El Salvador stadium, dead and injured).

Fans stationed around the Cuscatlán stadium report that there was a lot of false ticket office in the general sun sector and that is why there was an overcrowd on stage, which could have caused the stampede.

For his part, Mauricio Arriaza, director of the PNC, He assured the local media that the preliminary result of victims is “twelve victims, nine who are here in the stadium and three more that we have been informed are in different hospital centers” in El Salvador.

Statements by Nayib Bukele

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, spoke through his social networks about this unfortunate event. The president wrote:

“The @PNCSV and the @FGR_SV will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” he said.

The Government Press Secretary Salvadoran confirmed the number of deaths.

The incidents occurred when fans tried to enter one of the popular areas of the stadium to witness a game between Alianza and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS).

