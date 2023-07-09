There is no constitutional prohibition that counts for the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. The controversial president has announced that this Sunday he will formalize his candidacy for re-election, despite the fact that there are legal locks established in the Constitution of his country that prevent him from repeating his mandate. From the president’s party, Nuevas Ideas, they have justified the need for Bukele to continue in office to maintain a political model that has managed to reduce levels of insecurity in the Central American country, but critical voices warn that it is a movement to perpetuate themselves in power and criticize the authoritarian drift of the politician. “I am not a dictator”, Bukele has defended himself, in office since 2019.

The proclamation this Sunday together with his vice president, Félix Ulloa, is the end of a process that began in September 2021, when the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber, imposed by Bukele and loyal to the president, made an “interpretation” of the law fundamental in which they established that re-election in continuous terms is viable, thus clearing the way for the popular president to repeat his mandate. That same year, the Electoral Tribunal reported that it accepted the resolution of the judges and will give the green light to the registration of a candidacy from Bukele and Ulloa. The Salvadoran Constitution, in force since 1983, establishes in Article 152 that “anyone who has held the Presidency of the Republic for more than six months, consecutive or not, during the immediately preceding period, or within the last six months prior to the presidential term”. That is to say, it does not allow in any way two successive mandates, although the wording leaves the door open to alternate mandates.

Bukele enjoys enormous popularity among the population of his country, which is mainly due to a brutal offensive launched more than a year ago against the gangs and criminal groups that spread terror in Salvadoran cities. To date, at least 68,000 people have been arrested and official statistics show a very significant reduction in homicides and other crimes. Human rights organizations, however, have denounced an extreme use of force and systematic human rights violations, which include deaths from torture, beatings, strangulation, extreme overcrowding, violations of due process, lack of guarantees, mass detentions, and deaths. in custody. In addition to his controversial war against the gangs, Bukele has made progress in controlling the state apparatus. The president had already consolidated his power in 2021 with an unprecedented victory in the legislative elections, after achieving an unprecedented number of deputies that has given him a free hand to promote his political agenda.

The president had already faced criticism in mid-June, when he opened the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador. Bukele, surrounded by thousands of fans who shouted his name, smiled during the opening ceremony of the games and challenged journalists who criticize him to visit the country’s cities and maintain the security that he has achieved. “I am not a dictator,” Bukele said to applause and cheers from an audience demanding “re-election.” The games have been a very expensive staging valued at 100 million dollars (about 91.5 million euros) to sell the world a safe and good country for business, a Central American Singapore, as Bukele himself has defined it.

Bukele has criticized the US news agency Associated Press for a chronicle about his appearance at the games. The AP quoted Alan McDougall, a sports historian at Canada’s University of Guelph, who made a comparison to the use of major sporting events by authoritarian governments to whitewash his image. “Successfully organizing an international event can give a regime confidence to act with impunity. Sport is a shortcut to gaining yourself, not even popularity, just acceptance,” McDougall explained. The analyst, according to AP, made reference “to the use of athletics as a political tool in the 1930s, when Italy led by Mussolini hosted the World Cup and the Olympic Games were held in Nazi Germany.” Bukele reacted with mockery on Twitter, his favorite network to communicate his decisions. “AP is literally comparing me to Hitler and Mussolini. Reductio ad Hitlerum: we won the debate,” he wrote.

Although Salvadorans celebrate the low crime rates and show adoration for their president, there are actions by Bukele that raise alerts about an authoritarian turn in his government. Authorities recently asked the Guatemalan Book Fair, the largest in Central America, to will withdraw the collection of short stories from the program liver substance, by Salvadoran writer Michelle Recinos, which brings together stories that criticize the exceptional regime imposed by Bukele, human rights violations and forced disappearances. The Salvadoran government is particularly annoyed by the story titled barbers on strike, a moving and alarming narrative that explains how the Army took to the streets and disappeared thousands of young men in its war against the gangs. “The government of my country prohibited the presentation of my book. Bajonea? Yes, a dick. Shall we shut up? No. They are not going to silence us, ”Recinos wrote on Twitter, who announced that he will present his book this Saturday. Actions like this put writers, journalists and intellectuals in El Salvador on alert, who fear that censorship will become commonplace in their country, while Nayib Bukele seeks to perpetuate himself in power.

