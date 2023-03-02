After President Gustavo Petro launched harsh taunts regarding the mega-prison that has been installed in El Salvador and the policies that have recently been implemented in that country, the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, responded to the Colombian president.

“Mr. @petrogustavo, the results outweigh the rhetoric. I hope that Colombia actually manages to lower the homicide rates, as we Salvadorans have achieved. God bless you,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter account.

Mister @petrogustavo, Results outweigh rhetoric. I hope that Colombia actually succeeds in lowering the homicide rates, as we Salvadorans have achieved. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/3AV7Ed6MUq — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 1, 2023

This Wednesday, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, threw some harsh taunts at Bukele’s policies.

At the expansion ceremony of the Francisco José de Caldas District University, Petro made a comparison about the policies of El Salvador and those that its government proposes through education.

“You can see on the networks the concentration camp in El Salvador, full of young people, thousands and thousands of prisoners,” said Petro.

A subjugation of the gangs that today are in those prisons, in my opinion, gruesome.

And he added: “I think there are people who like that: seeing the youth in prisons and they believe that this is security.”

The Colombian president also stated that Bukele’s policies boost popularity, but he said that there is another path and pointed to Bogotá as a source of pride, with coexistence programs to fight against social segregation. “Education is one of the great leaps of Bogota society,” he said.

Regarding the reduction in homicides in El Salvador, a result that Bukele has highlighted during his government, Gustavo Petro said that his counterpart “feels proud because he reduced the homicide rate by subjugating the gangs that today are in those prisons, in my opinion, Dantesque. We achieved the same thing. We managed to reduce the rate of homicides and violence, not from prisons but from colleges and universities.”

This is the mega prison in El Salvador

Bukele inaugurated the Terrorism Containment Center (Cecot), a 23-hectare jail, at the end of January. The Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, told the president that this “would become the largest prison in all of America” ​​and that “it would be impossible for an inmate to leave” the compound.

Last Friday, February 24, the Government of El Salvador transferred 2,000 suspected gang members to this new prison, which has a capacity for some 40,000 people. “This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, mixed, without being able to do more harm to the population,” Bukele said.

The Government of El Salvador transferred 2,000 suspected gang members to a new prison that has a capacity for some 40,000 people, according to President Nayib Bukele. See also Eight police officers are killed in Colombia after an ambush in a rural area Photo: EFE / Government of El Salvador

The construction of this prison occurred amidst criticism from the opposition, which has pointed out a lack of transparency, mainly due to the approval in the Legislative Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, of a law that allowed bypassing the usual controls in state works.

At the beginning of February, Amnesty International (AI) expressed its concern about this new prison in El Salvador, arguing that “the construction of this new prison could mean the continuity and escalation of abuses.”

