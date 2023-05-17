Nayib Bukele in San Salvador, on May 6. Kellys Portillo (Getty Images)

President Nayib Bukele has redoubled his offensive against gangs in El Salvador. The controversial president has ordered the mobilization of more than 5,000 officers of the armed forces and 500 police officers to find those responsible for the murder of an officer on Tuesday, while he was carrying out patrol work in Chalatenango, in the north of the country. This new demonstration of force against the gangs occurs at a time when the National Assembly has approved a new extension to the emergency regime, with which the suspension of legal guarantees remains in force for 30 more days. “They will pay dearly for the murder of our hero,” has warned Bukele.

The Officer’s Murder was informed by the National Police in a brief message posted on social media. According to the report, the policeman was attacked by gang members while patrolling with other officers in the community of Nueva Concepción, in the northern province of Chalatenango. “A terrorist was captured at the scene. We carried out an operation to find the other responsible parties,” the Police reported. Bukele reacted furiously to the attack and in a series of messages on his social networks, he lashed out at human rights organizations, journalists and the media that criticize his controversial security strategy. “The remaining gang members in our country have just murdered one of our heroes. But the “human rights” NGOs will not say anything there, they only watch over the rights of criminals,” said the president.

Eln video, the images of the armed forces of El Salvador that Bukele has spread on social networks after the murder of an officer. Photo: Marvin RECINOS (AFP) | Video: RR SS

Bukele has taken advantage of this new attack to request that the emergency regime imposed a year ago by his government be extended as a strategy to eliminate the gangs that for decades sowed terror in the Central American country. The president has asked for a new extension “until this plague is completely finished,” he said. The Salvadoran Parliament, controlled by Bukele, expanded the regime at the request of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro. The request was approved with a total of 67 votes from legislators. “This is an innovative, forceful strategy and for the good of all majorities, that is the democracy that President Nayib Bukele wants to have, where governments, State bodies listen to the demands of the population and solve them,” Villatoro said. after making the request to the deputies.

With the new extension of the emergency regime under his arm, Bukele has shown himself emboldened and with a new media staging he has announced the mobilization of thousands of officers of the armed forces to find those guilty of the policeman’s murder. “Given the homicide that occurred yesterday of an agent of our Police by gang members who are still in some sectors of our country, hiding, fleeing from the Exception Regime, since this morning we established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango , with more than 5,000 elements of the Armed Forces and 500 of the Police in search of those responsible for the homicide and the entire structure of gang members and collaborators who are still hiding in that place. They will pay dearly for the murder of our hero, ”he warned. The video shows the mobilization of thousands of soldiers in a new show of force by the president.

Since the Salvadoran president’s war against the maras began, the authorities have captured more than 68,000 people accused of being part of these groups. To date, at least 5,000 people have been released who, after investigations by the prosecution, have no ties to the gangs. This security strategy by Bukele has been criticized by human rights organizations that have warned of violations of the guarantees of the detainees. A report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced “large-scale abuses” in the prisons of the Central American country under the exception regime decreed since March 2022, which includes extreme overcrowding, violations of due process, lack of guarantees, detentions mass and deaths in custody.

