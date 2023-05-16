President Nayib Bukele, of El Salvador, has celebrated what, according to his figures, are 365 days in that country without homicides. In the midst of the announcement, Datexco Company SA developed its traditional Opinometer for W Radius in order to know the perceptions that Colombians have about him.

The survey had a sample of 700 people over the age of 18 and was carried out between May 10 and 12. Among his sections, he made two consultations with citizens against El Salvador.

To the question of “Do you agree or disagree with the mega prison that President Nayib Bukele of EI Salvador built?”, 67% said they agreed, while 17% disagreed.

Nayib Bukele during the official inauguration event of a detention center. Photo: EFE/Government of El Salvador

The other question was:Would you like a president for Colombia like the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele?” 55% of those surveyed said “yes”, 26%, “no”; 13%,”don’t know”; and 6% did not respond.

Bukele shared the results on social networks without going into further details, since He published some emojis of the flag of El Salvador and Colombia and in the middle a heart.

El Salvador is in a state of exception as a measure to ‘combat’ gangs. The measure is now one year old and the arrest of more than 68,000 alleged gang members or people linked to these structures has been reported.

Humanitarian organizations in the Central American country register until mid-March at least 5,082 “direct victims” of human rights violationsmainly due to arbitrary detentions, in the context of the emergency regime.

This is the approval of President Gustavo Petro

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia.

According to the Opinometer, 58% of those consulted disapprove of the way President Petro is managing the country; 32% approve.

The figures from the recent survey represent a decrease, since between May 3 and 5 of this 2023 it registered 61% disapproval.

Opinometer technical sheet

The survey information was collected between May 10 and 12, 2023, with a sample of 700 telephone surveys of men and women over the age of 18 in the study scope regions:

Bogotá, DC (269), Barranquilla (52), Cartagena (27), Montería (6), Santa Marta (7), Sincelejo (7), Soledad (2), Valledupar (10), Armenia (6), Bello ( 10), Florencia (2), Ibagué (6), Manizales (10), Medellín (72), Neiva (11), Pereira (10), Bucaramanga (54), Cúcuta (14), Facatativá (3), Floridablanca ( 4), Soacha (17), Villavicencio (11), Cali (64), Palmira (4), Pasto (14) and Popayán (8).

Regarding the precision of the measurement, Datexco revealed that it had a relative standard error margin of estimation of 3.7% for proportions with a phenomenon of occurrence greater than 50% and with a confidence level of 95%.

*With information from EFE