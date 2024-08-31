TIME magazine reserved the cover of its latest edition for the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and it includes an interview in which the controversial Central American politician promised that he will not run for a third term.

“I cannot run for president again, according to the Constitution due to the prohibition of Article 152. In addition, I have an agreement with my wife that this (term) is the last,” said Bukele.

Painting with the portrait of President Nayib Bukele. Photo:EFE

The Salvadoran president, whose term ends in 2029, was referring to an article in his country’s Constitution that has been highly controversial in recent years due to how the leader of the Nuevas Ideas party managed to circumvent it to run for re-election.

The Constitution prohibits being president for two consecutive terms, and to get around that prohibition, in December 2023, El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly approved a request by Bukele to step down for six months and focus on the presidential campaign, avoiding being legally considered a sitting president and therefore running for another term.

Bukele also said in the interview with TIME that he has not yet decided what his future will be after 2029, but that he is considering writing a book.

“It will definitely be a challenge, because I don’t see myself returning to the private sector (…) I really don’t have any thoughts on what I’m going to do in 2029,” he added.

‘People don’t see any direction on the left’



Dressed in a dark jacket and shirt, and far removed from the millennial politician’s appearance that he tried to convey five years ago, Bukele appears on the cover of TIME with a confident expression and his hands clasped on the table in the presidential office, with family photos in the background.

"I definitely don't consider myself left or right (…) People don't see any direction on the left. The right, with its anachronisms and all, is at least planning a course. I'm not saying that, scholars of the left and many other people are saying it."he said when asked about his ideology.

A woman shops at one of the alternative fruit and vegetable markets launched by the government, on July 10, 2024, in the "Daniel Hernández" park in Santa Tecla (El Salvador). The Central Market of San Salvador is a river, an incessant flow of colors, aromas and textures. It is the scene of a dance of buyers and sellers, who fight to get food or money to live from day to day. A battle that is now fueled by the call of its president, Nayib Bukele, to lower food prices to "heal" the economy. Photo:EFE

‘Between 8,000 and 9,000 gang members’ to be captured



Bukele’s high popularity is based mainly on his war against gangs, criminal structures that, according to him, had 70,000 members – of which 85% have supposedly already been captured – and half a million collaborators.

“We estimate that there are still between 8,000 and 9,000 gang members on the streets (…) If we catch them, they will no longer have enough (means) to come together again,” he said.

In March 2022, the Bukele government initiated a state of emergency, which the Legislative Assembly dominated by the ruling party renews monthly, taking refuge in its fight against gangs, but suspending fundamental rights such as being informed of the reasons for an arrest or access to a lawyer.

Captured during the state of emergency in El Salvador. Photo:AFP

Different organizations such as Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch (HRW) point out that The Bukele administration has reduced the power of the opposition to a minimum, suppressing basic rights such as freedom of expression or legal guarantees such as due process.

Local non-profit organization Socorro Jurídico Humanitario estimated five months ago that more than 26,200 people had been arbitrarily detained without any ties to gangs, while HRW warned in July that more than 3,000 minors had been arrested during the state of emergency.