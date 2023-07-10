The ruling party of The SaviorNew Ideas (NI), has approved the nomination of President Nayib Bukele for the elections next year, despite doubts about the legality of a second consecutive term. In an internal election conducted virtually, NI elected Bukele as its only candidate.

In a statement to the press, Karen González, president of the NI Electoral Commission, announced that Nuevas Ideas “makes it official that the winner of the presidential candidacy for the Republic of El Salvador is Mr. Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez”. However, no details were provided on the number of votes obtained by the president to obtain the candidacy.

After knowing the results, Bukele expressed his reaction on Twitterstating that “today the largest party in the history of our country spoke and on February 4, 2024 (the day of the presidential election) the Salvadoran people will have the last word“.

Salvadoran law requires that parties wishing to participate in the 2024 elections hold internal elections to define their candidates. Due to the lack of contenders, Bukele was elected NI candidate. He will be accompanied in his presidential formula by the current Vice President of the Republic, Félix Ulloa.

It should be noted that the decision to seek re-election by bukele was announced in September 2022, after the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice issued a resolution that allows the presidential re-election. However, this sentence has generated controversy about its legality.

According to the Salvadoran Constitution, those who have held the Presidency of the Republic for more than six months cannot stand in the presidential elections. either consecutively or not, during the immediately preceding term or within the last six months prior to the start of the presidential term.

Despite legal controversies, polls indicate that Bukele is the favorite to win the elections. Their fight against gangs has led to a high rate of approval, exceeding 90%despite criticism from human rights organizations.

In addition to choosing its presidential candidate, Nuevas Ideas also selected this Sunday the candidates who will compete in the legislative and municipal elections, as well as the candidates for deputies for the Central American Parliament (Parlacen). On the other hand, other minority political parties that plan to run in next year’s general elections have announced that they will hold their internal elections next week.

The presidential and legislative elections will be held on February 4 of next year.while the municipal and Parlacen elections will be held on March 3, 2024.

Recently, promoted by the Bukele government, Congress approved reforms to the laws to reduce the seats in Congress from 84 to 60 and the municipalities in the 14 departments of the country from 262 to 44. These measures will enter into force in May next year.