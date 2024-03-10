The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, offered this Sunday to “fix” the crisis of insecurity and violence caused by armed groups in Haiti, after having cornered the gangs that devastated his country.

“We can fix it. But we will need a UN Security Council resolution, the consent of the host country and all the expenses of the mission to cover”Bukele wrote on the social network

However, the Salvadoran president did not give any details of what he would do to “fix” the situation in Haiti, which is experiencing a spiral of violence unleashed by armed gangs, mainly in the capital Port-au-Prince, with hospitals under attack, food shortages and blocked infrastructures.

Jimmy Cherizier 'Barbecue', the all-powerful gang leader known for his cruelty Photo:EFE Share

These groups and a part of the population demand the resignation of the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, who is out of the country.

The gangs have been attacking police stations, courts and prisons for several days, from which thousands of prisoners escapedwhich has caused concern in the international community.

In October, the UN Security Council authorized the sending of an international security mission to Haiti led by Kenya, but its deployment has been delayed by decisions of the Kenyan justice system and lack of funding.

Bukele was re-elected as president of El Salvador in February with 85% of the votes, a support he garnered thanks to the anti-gang “war” that returned tranquility to the streets..

In March 2022, the president launched an offensive against these groups under an emergency regime that reduced murders to historic lows in what was one of the most violent countries without war in the world.

In two years, military and police operations against Salvadoran gangs left some 75,000 detainees. At least 7,000 were later released when their innocence was proven.

AFP