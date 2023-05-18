The government of far-right President Nayib Bukele deployed this Wednesday 5,000 Army troops and 500 Police in a municipality in the north of the country, after a police officer was allegedly murdered by members of criminal gangs. The events occurred on the same day that the majority-government Congress extended the emergency regime in the country for another month, at the express request of Bukele.

The Salvadoran president once again charged against the criminal gangs, known locally as maras. On Tuesday, May 16, the president deployed 5,000 soldiers and 500 police officers in search of the alleged gang members who would have killed a member of the police force.

This operation is carried out in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, belonging to the department of Chalatenango, 73 kilometers from San Salvador.

The police reported the murder in a brief statement on Twitter, in which the institution claimed that the agent was attacked by gang members while on patrol with two other colleagues.

Shortly after, Bukele attacked the gangs on his Twitter account: “Let all the human rights NGOs know, that we are going to wipe out these bloody murderers and their collaborators, we will put them in prison and they will never come out,” the president published.

The Legislative Assembly approves a new extension of the state of emergency

On Tuesday night, the Salvadoran Congress approved the fourteenth extension to the emergency regime that has been in force in the country since March 2022, after a series of fateful days in which 97 murders attributed to criminal gangs were carried out.

The emergency regime has made it possible to detain 68,700 citizens that the Government indicates are gang members involved in drug trafficking and belong to criminal gangs such as Mara Salvatrucha 13 or Barrio 18. All this, amid the critical gaze of DD organizations. H H. who question the legality in which the arrests have been carried out.

The state of exception annuls several constitutional rights, such as the freedom of association and assembly, to be informed of the reason for an arrest, and in the case of current arrests, the restriction of the assistance of a lawyer.

Human Rights Watch and the local organization Cristosal have denounced arbitrary detentions without a real trial, forced disappearances, torture and that minors are among those detained. And they have also reported deaths in custody.

Something that is especially worrying since the measure began to be imposed is that among the people detained during the state of emergency there are innocent people. So far, the Government has recognized 5,000 of them, which represents 7% of the total number of detainees during the emergency regime. They have already been released. But the truth is that the estimates of some organizations outside the Bukele government estimate that this figure could be higher.

Bukele enjoys wide popularity as a result of his ‘firm hand’ policy against gangs and the drop in homicides since he came to power. In 2019, when the president took office, the country suffered a rate of 33 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. By 2022, the rate fell to 7.8 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, according to official figures.

The Salvadoran president is pleased to have further reduced this rate since the state of emergency came into force. However, there are also accusations on him from the local press and international that his government had agreed with the gangs to reduce the murders, before putting these measures into practice.

For the moment, the president also enjoys freedom to carry out his policies, since the National Assembly is controlled in two thirds by his party, Nuevas Ideas, and the possibility that he seeks to continue his mandate became possible after this Congress voted last year to allow the president to be re-elected, something that required changing the Constitution.

With EFE and local media