A few weeks ago, Estela bought a bag of güisquil – or chayotera, a popular vegetable in Central America – for between 70 and 75 dollars. She then sold it at retail in the La Tiendona market, in San Salvadorat a dollar a piece to recoup their investment and make some profit to take home. According to his account, The printing pressthis is one of the products that has become more expensive in El Salvador in recent days. But, since this Saturday, the woman had to start selling it at 75 cents after President Nayib Bukele launched a campaign to lower soaring food prices.

For Bukele, The price increase is due to business “mafias” who speculate with prices, for which reason he asked the Consumer Protection Agency to inspect more than 3,800 points of sale in the country. However, for traders, Inflationary pressure and heavy rains are the reasons that explain why the cost of most products on the market has been increasing.

In the end, we are affected because people disrespect us and say that we are abusing them. Just as we buy, we sell (…). We end up like the villains in the movie.

And it is that after its highly publicized war on gangs, which led El Salvador to keep its homicide rate at its lowest levels, but with harsh criticism from the international community for the abuses that have occurred during the state of emergency, Now Bukele seems to be placing the issue of rising food prices at the number one national priority.

Thus, the Salvadoran president announced through his social networks that a series of measures will be in force in the country starting this Wednesday. “mobile markets” to promote direct sales between producers and importers and thus avoid intermediaries, a program that will be administered by the Ministry of Agriculture (MAG).

This announcement is in addition to the price list introduced by the Government to set the prices of tomatoes, onions, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, peppers, cucumbers, among other products that face increases of up to 40 percent.

“This hundredweight of potatoes that they are bringing me is worth 88 dollars, how do you think I am going to give the pound for 60 cents? With all due respect to Mr. President, first he should meet with the people who sell to us and then regulate the prices. In the end we are affected because people disrespect us and say that we are abusing them. Just as we buy, so we sell (…). We are left like the villains in the movie,” says Mary, another vendor at the market, according to the testimony collected by The printing presswho prefer to adhere to the fixed prices to avoid problems with the authorities.

Soldiers walk past a wholesale vegetable point promoted by the government to benefit small and medium-sized buyers in the municipality of Apopa, El Salvador, on July 9, 2024. Photo:AFP

Why and how much have products become more expensive in El Salvador?

Local press reports indicate that The basic urban food basket in El Salvador reached 256.56 dollars in May 2024an increase of 3.51% compared to the $247.86 recorded in May 2023. Overall, The country’s overall inflation in June was 1.48 percent, the highest rate in the past seven months, according to the Salvadoran central bank.

By the way, La Prensa Gráfica explains: “Salvadorans’ diet has been affected by consecutive events, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and its commercial effects, the impact of tropical events such as hurricanes Eta and Iota, at the end of 2020. The impact has been so great that, in June 2021, Salvadorans faced inflation of 14.37 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages.”

But the government’s narrative points in another direction.

The President of El Salvador. Photo:EFE

“I am going to call on food importers, marketers, and wholesalers to stop abusing the Salvadoran people or not complain later,” warned Bukele.

Bukele said, without giving details, that “abuses” have been identified and that “importers, wholesalers and food marketers who are committing these abuses, with the confidence that there is no criminal penalty for abusing, are on file for tax evasion, bribery, smuggling food, false declarations and those (practices) are criminal.”

“You are all on file and you know it. You know the crimes you have committed, it will not be a fine for the increase in food prices that we are going to impose. Don’t complain later, I hope that tomorrow food prices will be lower than they are now,” he said without specifying.

And he added: “It is not a joke, as we told the gangs in 2019 and they realized it was not a joke. Importers, marketers, distributors and food wholesalers, stop abusing, there are increases that are not justified but that because of a rumor they double the prices is an abuse.”

At the head of this operation is the consumer advocate, Ricardo Salazar, who has already announced more than 120 investigations for alleged “unjustified increases”.

A fruit and vegetable vendor in El Salvador. Photo:AFP

What is behind this new “war” against the rise in product prices announced by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador?

After controlling insecurity in the country, a survey published in March by the University Institute of Public Opinion revealed that 39.1 percent of Salvadorans consider the economy to be the biggest problem facing the country today. This is followed by unemployment (11.4 percent), high cost of living (9.9 percent) and poverty (5.8 percent).

Violence and gangs fell to sixth and seventh place after occupying the top two spots for years. Between 2014 and 2019, for example, 80 percent of Salvadorans said crime and violence were the biggest concerns for Salvadorans.

Bukele, in fact, assumed his second term on June 1 and analysts were already warning that his main challenge would be to face these challenges that took a backseat during the years in which the issue of security dominated the national agenda.

On this matter, an editorial of The printing press The editorial noted that the rise in food prices is also a structural crisis of the Salvadoran state. “Supply and demand are not regulated by decrees; the only way the state can influence the price of some items is by manufacturing them itself and selling them to the population at politically defined prices. In a scenario like the Salvadoran one, that option is non-existent and the government can only acquire products through imports and offer them to the population at a subsidized cost,” says the editorial.

A vegetable vendor in El Salvador. Photo:AFP

Macroeconomic data show that Salvadoran agriculture is not going through its best moment.

Economist José Luis Magaña told Efe that, despite the slight growth in recent years, Areas such as agriculture have registered a cumulative decline of 2 percent in the five-year period, while industry has fallen by almost 9 percent between 2019 and 2023.

This is why, in the face of a hard-hit industry, climatic phenomena such as rain and hurricanes, which alter and destroy crops, have a special impact on economies such as that of El Salvador.

Supply and demand are not regulated by decree; the only way the State can influence the price of certain items is by manufacturing them itself and selling them to the population at politically determined prices.

For all this, Bukele has another recipe. “Now that, to heal our economy and get out of poverty, we have decided to go against the oligopolistic cartels and the mafias, the attacks and condemnations are coming back… It would be very foolish of us not to try our own recipe again, which responds to our own reality,” wrote the Salvadoran president on his X account. Will it work for him?

At the moment, the chains that sell products have a period of 10 days to provide information on the price increase of 68 products in the basic basket.