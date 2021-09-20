The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, recently changed his biography on the social network Twitter to describe himself as “dictator of El Salvador”.

The president, who previously identified himself as President of El Salvador or Layla’s Dad, changed the content of his biography in the aforementioned social network.

No governmental instance has denounced the usurpation or violation from the verified account “@nayibbukele”.

The protests against the president of El Salvador have multiplied in recent times. Photo: EFE

On several occasions, the president has denied that there is a dictatorship in El Salvador amid criticism from various sectors who denounce an alleged “authoritarian” drift.

On September 15, thousands of Salvadorans protested in the capital against the president with various banners and slogans in which they accused him of being a “dictator”.

“No to presidential re-election, no to bitcoin, no to militarization, no to dictatorship!” Were some of the messages carried by the protesters.

The president criticized the protest in a message to the nation and indicated that “they went to fight against a dictatorship that does not exist”.



The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele Photo: AFP

Last March, he also noted that “El Salvador will not be a dictatorship, as some activists, analysts, some journalists and politicians who were not elected want to make people believe. “

The president, who has been in power since June 2019, changed his Twitter photo last January and posted that of the main character in the US film “The Dictator.”

The Salvadoran president adopted the photograph of Admiral General Haffaz Aladeen, the protagonist of the aforementioned film and played by the British Sacha Baron Cohen.

A judge denounces military surveillance

The Salvadoran judge Juan Antonio Durán denounced Sunday night through a publication on Twitter and in a live conversation in the same that the military allegedly mounted an irregular surveillance in the area where he lives.

“I hereby denounce before the Salvadoran people and the international community harassment by the Military Police and the National Civil Police that is outside my house, “wrote the judge.

He added: “I do not know if there is an arrest warrant. For now, we are fine. And he says that it is not dictatorship. They won’t stop us “.

Durán was in charge of communicating to the press last Friday the presentation of an international lawsuit against the Salvadoran State for a legal reform that was approved by Congress and signed by President Bukele that will dismiss the judges in their sixties.

He argued that the complaint was filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) for the “violation of judicial independence.”

Source: EFE