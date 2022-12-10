The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, pointed out in the early hours of this Saturday through a message on Twitter that the “big international media are attacking” the so-called “war” against gangs.

“The major international media continue with their attacks on our #GuerraContraPandillas,” Bukele wrote in a tweet in which he resumed a publication by the Police in which it was reported that on the 9th there were supposedly no homicides in the country.

0 homicides. The big international media continue with their attacks on our #GuerraContraPandillasbut there are 2 things that they can no longer hide: 1. What is working.

2. That Salvadorans are happy with its implementation. We follow… https://t.co/bqMzZxAhLD — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 10, 2022

The president added, without mentioning a specific outlet, that “there are two things that they can no longer hide: That (the war) is working and that Salvadorans are happy with its implementation.”

“We continue,” he added.

In a tweet published on Thursday, the president also assured that “it is clear that those who oppose this (the war against the gangs), are against human rights, Salvadorans, peace, freedom and of justice.”

“But even if they oppose us, attack us and sanction us, we continue,” he wrote.

0 homicides. It is clear that those who oppose this are against human rights, Salvadorans, peace, freedom and justice. But even if they oppose us, attack us and sanction us, we continue…#GuerraContraPandillas https://t.co/qO1wIw5PDl — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 9, 2022

The Savior has been since the end of March under a exception regimewhich has been in force for 8 months and suspends several constitutional rights, after a wave of murders that claimed the lives of more than 80 people in three days.

The so-called “war” against the gangs is framed under this exceptional measure and, according to the Salvadoran authorities, more than 59,000 gang members and people linked to these gangs have been captured.

The organizations Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Cristosal recently recommended to the Bukele government to end the implementation of the emergency regime, to which the president replied with a “no.”

*With information from EFE

