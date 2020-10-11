Young, but not young enough to belong to the millennial generation, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, does not have tattoos. In one of the world’s countries with the highest homicide rate, its most publicized objective has been to appease the Maras, anarchic guerrillas of urban poverty whose members mark their faces and bodies with indelible ink. Men and women with black tears who hate each other. Since coming to power in June 2019, with 38 yearsBukele tested the leaders of Salvatrucha 13 and Barrio 18. There were no major advances. On the contrary, the Maras wanted to make a show of power, and promoted one more of their many killings.

Bukele moved his pieces and attacked the gang members imprisoned in the Salvadoran prisons, who had divided the cells so as not to mix. He isolated them in prison, punished them without going out into the courtyard and mixed up rivals who would have killed themselves in the street. As the welders darkened the cells with sheet metal, he forced them to form half-naked, skin to skin. The government released the humiliating photos and ordered the use of “lethal force.”

Bold and ambitious, Nayib Bukele had hinted at megalomania by celebrating his inauguration with a special game of one million dollars, while Salvadoran migrant caravans tried to cross into the United States. Very black and combed hair, very careful beard, wide smile and good dress, to Bukele lcriticism bothers. “Menteros journalists” and “pamphlets”, calls the press on social networks, its main speaker.

With two million followers – almost a third of the population if they were all compatriots – the president identifies himself on Twitter only as “Layla’s father,” his little and only daughter, who takes her first steps on top of the presidential desk. Sometimes impetuous, he is criticized for his outbursts against his opponents and on a couple of occasions he has had to face legal proceedings for defamation, from which he has escaped well.

Between attack and propaganda, he also airs some of his privacy. From an ultrasound to a temporary tattoo on his wife’s forearm, with oriental silhouettes, nothing to do with the gothic or cursive letters of the salvatruchas.

Without being a reader of poetry, he admires Roque Dalton, a Salvadoran intellectual and guerrilla executed by his own ranks. While fighting organized crime in the streets, Nayib Bukele approved a tourist route as a tribute to the poet whose body is still missing. There is a political and personal background. The executioners are now opponents of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, who also expelled him from their ranks in 2017, before founding his own movements, New Ideas and Gana. He threatened bipartisanship and won.

Bukele closed the borders in March to curb the pandemic and created “quarantine centers” where he locked up thousands of infected along with those who disobeyed his strict measures. These arrests that could last 40 days were considered unconstitutional by the Supreme Court but Bukele did not comply with the sentence. “Five people are not going to decide the death of Salvadorans,” he tweeted. Months later the country is close to 30,000 infections and 800 deaths from the virus, according to official figures.

Caudillo and army



Raised in a household with a Palestinian Muslim father and a Catholic mother, Bukele has learned to deal with dichotomies. Before the electorate, where the evangelical church has a strong reputation, it has reaffirmed the figure of Jesus and the mother’s religion. Dressed with money, this utilitarian vision has won him the support of the military: as soon as he took office, he gave about 90 million euros to the state forces. As Parliament was slow to approve the disbursement, Bukele lobbied by breaking into the Legislative headquarters with soldiers, with the civil war fresh in the national memory (1979-1992).

Although he soon distanced himself from other governments led by strongmen who have parasitized the democratic system of their nations, such as Venezuela, from which he even expelled his diplomats, Bukele seems to follow the Warlord-Army equation. You are not alone. He has the permission of Trump. “He does an incredible job,” tweeted the one from the White House. Recently, Bukele has taken the first steps to reform the Constitution. The objective, to extend his stay in power.

His management with the Maras and the stoppage of all economic activity for months have managed to cut the homicide rate in half so far this year, about 20 per 100,000 inhabitants. It got to be five times bigger. As the negotiations with the thugs progressed, revealed by newspapers such as ‘El Faro’, Bukele showed signs of magnanimity. He swapped the stick for the carrot.

In August, he again allowed roast chicken, pizza and trinkets to enter the prisons, again separated the gangs so that each one had their own space, ventilated the cells and let in sunlight. He even let the gang members decide which guardians could stay. Peacemaking negotiations have continued inside the prison, where the bosses have ordered their free lieutenants to remain calm, who enter hooded together with Bukele’s henchmen.

Agreeing with paramilitary groups, such as organized and armed gangs, is also a typical strategy of the Latin American caudillo, who prefers to build parallel institutions. In El Salvador, the Maras also have electoral land, and can decide elections.