Nayeli Cruz, photographer for EL PAÍS México, was awarded this Wednesday with the National Journalism Award in the photography category for her work Migrants mutilated by The Beast. The jury highlighted the “technique and sensitivity” with which Cruz portrayed the people who had lost a part of their body during the difficult train journey to the United States border.

The report, which Cruz carried out together with journalist Carlos Salinas Maldonado, tells testimonies from migrants like Santiago Álvarez, a Honduran whose right leg was run over by the train, and who Cruz was able to capture with a smile on his face while He showed his artificial leg.

EL PAÍS photojournalist, Nayeli Cruz, in the newspaper’s offices, on Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City. Iñaki Malvido

This image contrasts with that of Evert Rodríguez, whose left leg was amputated by The Beast, sitting in his wheelchair with a sad expression. The jury of the National Journalism Award has highlighted Cruz’s ability to capture in 16 images emotions as different as “a smile or a gesture of deep concern or sadness” of migrants. For the committee, the work “shows the human side, exposes different problems around the family, rehabilitation, health and emotional management” of these people who were trying to reach the United States border in The beast.

The award for journalistic career went to Felipe Cobián (77 years old), a reporter originally from Jalisco who founded The Guadalajara Diary and which covered the 1994 assassination of PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio. The best report has gone to seven journalists from the Journalism and Public Opinion Laboratory (POPLAB) for It’s not collateral damage, it’s our threatened future. This joint investigation narrates the experiences of children and adolescents who have ended up being part of organized crime.

