The Attorney General of the State of Nayarit Has revealed major research advances related to the murder of the well-known journalist Martín Sánchez Íñiguezas well as the kidnapping and subsequent release of journalists Jonathan N and Osiris N.

Through an official statement, the instance reported that more than 160 acts have been carried out of investigation in the three open investigations, including inspections in key places and analysis of indications.

In the development of the proceedings, six searches have been carried out in different properties linked to the cases.

During these operations, more than 50 electronic devices have been seizedincluding mobile phones, computers, tablets, hard drives and memories, which could contain relevant information to clarify the facts.

Besides, more than 64 videos have been collected from surveillance cameras that captured images of the places through which the victims traveled after their deprivation of liberty.

These audiovisual records are a tool to reconstruct the events and obtain clues about those responsible for these crimes. See also Redondo for AMLO: his law is law

One of the most relevant data provided by the Prosecutor’s Office is that it has been established that, at least, four vehicles with distinctive characteristics were used in the violent acts against the aforementioned communicators.

The authorities are actively searching for these cars in order to identify the possible perpetrators.