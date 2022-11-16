Tepic, Nayarit.- For the reduction in public spending of Nayaritthe State Congress approved the reform to reduce the amount of magistrates in the Court of Administrative Justice from seven to five.

This is because from January 24, 2020 to November 31, 2021, the court only issued 61 resolutions, and 13 contentious administrative trials, while the state of Jalisco issued 1,254 sentences in 2020 alone.

This is why in the Nayarit Congress, they unanimously approved the reduction to optimize the court’s resources and thus have a significant reduction in state expenditures.

It also contemplates the gender parity and above all, any applicant for the position of magistrate may not hold it if in the last previous year he held another public position, or was a leader of a political party, state prosecutor or secretary of the executive branch.

In addition, the reform also contemplates that the magistrate who is going to occupy said position, cannot hold any public position at the same time, that is, he could not “double” to guarantee compliance with the position.

This is due to the strengthening of the function of first instance judges, which was also reformed in the Nayarita congress, where neither magistrates, judges, secretary or judiciary counselors may hold two public positions.