Nayarit.- After various moray eel bite incidents On the beaches of Nayarit, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection through the Directorate of Citizen Protection and Firefighters of Nayarit issued an alert in the sectors of Guayabitos and Los Ayala.

Through a statement, the protection unit reported that lifeguard operational personnel are already carrying out prevention work, with surveillance and awareness tours for residents and tourists.

Likewise, specialized biologists from the SSPC have pointed out that this phenomenon could be an effect of recent temperature changes in the sea or also due to reproductive issues of these species.

Due to the above, a purple flag will be maintained, which indicates the presence of harmful fauna, in this case the brown fish. With which access to the swimming area will also be restricted, as a recreational activity in the water.

For his part, through a video published on social networks, Arturo Gómez Ortiz, director of Civil Protection of the municipality of Compostela, Nayarit, explained that, although these species are not poisonous, so far at least 165 bites have been documented in the last three days.

For this matter, the public servant called on the population to be careful, especially due to the fear that the moray fish can cause to bathers, since these marine animals have an elongated shape like a snake. However, he clarified that the beach activities would continue their course.