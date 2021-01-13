On January 12, Naya Rivera would have turned 34, for that reason, her ex-husband Ryan dorsey He paid an emotional tribute to remember that special day for the actress’s family.

Through his social networks, the actor also dedicated a heartfelt message as a birthday greeting.

“As surreal as real is that you are gone,” he wrote in the publication of his Instagram account.

“If that made sense, but none of this still makes sense … 34 … I could hear you say, ‘Ah, now I’m the old lady!’ Rest in peace, old woman, “he added in his post.

Ryan Dorsey Post Photo: Instagram Capture

The remembered protagonist of the Netflix musical series, Glee, died in July 2020 at the age of 33, when she drowned during a walk in Lake Piru, California, where she had rented a boat to go sailing with her son Josey, from 4 years.

Likewise, the body of the actress was found on July 13 in the lake where he had disappeared, after a five-day search by the local security forces.

It is worth mentioning that the little boy was found alone, asleep in the boat, and he mentioned that his mother had jumped into the water.

“Mama jumped into the water and didn’t come back up”, Declared her son Josey to the authorities investigating the disappearance of the actress.

