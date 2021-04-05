The April 8, a large part of the group of actors of the remembered series Glee will gather to honor the late Naya Rivera. However, the most striking thing is not who will be there but the important absences there will be.

Fortunately for the fans – and not so much – it was confirmed when the next one will be glee encounter– Will take place at the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards.

How could it be otherwise, the actors and actresses of the series will say present to remember Naya rivera and his character Santana lopez.

So far, according to the site Just jared, the confirmed ones are Amber riley (Mercedes), Jane lynch (Sue Sylvester), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tub), Kevin McHale (Artie) and Heather morris (Brittany).

They will also be from the game Matthew morrison (Will Schuester), Chris colfer (Kurt), Darren Criss (Blaine), Jacob Artist (Jake), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar), Alex Newell (Unique), Harry Shum Jr. (Mike) and Becca Tobin (Kitty).

Naya Rivera became recognized thanks to her role as Santana Lopez on the series Glee. (Photo: @nayarivera)

But … Who is missing? Sure, you got it right. The name of Lea Michele Is not found between them, which of course sparked all kinds of rumors.

What is his absence really due to? For some, it has to do with their recent maternity; For others, it is linked more to the accusations that their fellow filmmakers made about their diva airs and their bad treatments.

And for many, how could it be otherwise, it is due to the tense and conflictive relationship that Lea always kept with Naya,

On the other hand, the name of Dianna agron It is not on the list either, but the truth is that its absence, at least for the moment, is not raising so much dust, it indicates elperiodico.com.

A tragic death

The body Naya Rivera was found on July 13, 2020 in the Piru lake, in California. The 33-year-old actress was disappeared since July 8, when she was seen sailing with her son in that renowned place in Ventura County.

That afternoon, the boy was found sleeping alone in the boat after another sailor raised the alarm when he saw the boat floating adrift.

Naya with her son Josey Dorsey. Photo: AFP

Hours before, Naya and her son Josey dorsey, four years old, rented a boat on the lake with the idea of ​​spending a fun afternoon in contact with nature.

Together, they arrived at the place around 1 PM and rented a boat to enjoy the water and the sun on this lake in the Los Padres National Forest, in Los Angeles.

During the outing, the actress decided to dive in for a swim. Between 4 to 5 PM the boat was found with Josey asleep on board, but without any trace of the actress.

What happened in that space of time is a still a mystery for researchers.

“Mom jumped into the lake and didn’t come back”the boy told the officers who found him on the boat. According to reports, he was wearing his life jacket and it was in good condition.

Talented and passionate

Naya Marie Rivera rose to fame for her role as Santana López in the musical series “Glee” (2009-2015). He also participated in the television show “Devious Maids” and from the horror movie “At the Devil’s Door”, in 2014.

He started acting at age four in comedy “The Royal Family” and made some guest appearances on shows and series like “Baywatch” (Guardians of the Bay), among others.

In 2014 got married with actor Ryan Dorsey, who is the father of his son, with whom he shared the boat during the accident. The couple divorce in 2018 and shared custody of the child.