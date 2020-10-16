His wife Alia, who is separated from Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has recorded her statement before the magistrate in Muzaffarnagar. He has repeated the allegation that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother molested one of his family in 2012.

Statement lodged against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four family members

Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi said that Alia appeared in the POCSO (Child Sexual Offenses Protection Act) court and recorded her statement against her husband and four members of her family under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Actor’s brother said – Aaliya is doing blackmail

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not been contacted for comment in this regard while his brother Saifuddin Siddiqui alleged that Alia is trying to blackmail Nawazuddin Siddiqui and extort money from him.

‘Will knock the door of Bombay High Court’

Earlier, Shams Nawab Saddiqui, brother of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, came to his rescue after Alia filed a police complaint alleging rape and cheating. He claimed that the allegations are false. He will approach the Bombay High Court on this matter.