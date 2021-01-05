He has made several revelations during an interview about the third season of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s web series Sacred Games. There were often speculations about the Sacred Games that its third season would also be made. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given a big information about this matter. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said about the Sacred Games that there is no possibility of the third season of this series coming.

During an interview, he said, ‘Now there is no such thing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel about which a series can be made. This thing is true, this web series got a lot of love from the audience, people have liked this series not only in the country but also abroad. Nawazuddin Siddiqui further said that, ‘The Sacred Games series has been liked all over the world. When Nawazuddin Siddiqui went to Rome to shoot his film, people were asking me about it there too.

He further said, ‘I thought that we should make this Sacred Games series ahead and then we brought another season. But the second season of Sacred Games was quite a week compared to the first series. Made the first season very seriously but the second season was not made seriously. I agree that the second season of this series has disappointed. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is still remembered for his dialogues of Sacred Games. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character was well liked by the people.