If some of the best actors are named at this time in Bollywood, then Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be named in it. Nawazuddin has proved himself with his different characters played so far. Recently, Nawaz spoke openly to his films, traveling to Bollywood, fellow actors, Irrfan Khan and nepotism in an exclusive discussion with our colleague, ETimes.

Nawaz is staying in the magnificent resort of Mussoorie in lockdown

Nawazuddin said that his lockdown went very well. He is living alone in a magnificent resort in Mussoorie. There he spends the entire day watching and exercising. Nawaz says that he was waiting for such a time so that he could find some time for himself. Nawaz said that he is watching films with excellent content on OTT.

When I first saw myself on the big screen

Nawaz says he first saw himself on the big screen in the film ‘Sarfarosh’, in which his role was barely one minute. He told that he had taken his friends to show the film but when his scene came, everyone was busy talking. Nawaz then took those friends to show the film again for only one scene. Something similar happened with ‘Munnabhai MBBS’.

Naseeruddin Shah is a favorite actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he has worked with many big Bollywood actors but Naseeruddin Shah is his favorite actor. Nawaz says that he also likes Aamir Khan as he uses a lot in his films. He says that Aamir Khan’s films are of different levels, in which commercial touch is also given, so he likes these films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said – times have changed, if the film is good then it can never be a flop, see-

Nawaz miss irfan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had worked extensively with Irrfan Khan. He still considers Irfan as his mentor. Nawaz says that Irfan had helped a lot in his career as well. Nawaz said that many of his and Irrfan’s films together have not been released. Nawaz said that whenever he was in trouble, he used to consult Irfan.

Anurag Kashyap is special relationship

Nawaz says that his tuning with Anurag Kashyap is excellent. He said that whenever he works with Anurag Kashyap, he thinks in his mind, ‘I am acting the best in the world’. Nawaz also says that Anurag Kashyap has always supported him.

Nawaz does not consider himself an outsider

On the recent debate of nepotism in Bollywood, Nawaz says that he never felt that he was an outsider in Bollywood. He said that nepotism is present everywhere but the audience is most responsible for it. Nawaz said that every father wants his son or daughter to move forward, but still people are coming from outside to work here and are making their own identity, so this debate should stop.

Don’t discredit bollywood

Nawazuddin said that nowadays Bollywood is being described as a very bad place which is wrong. He said that all people in Bollywood keep their views open. But if only bad things are said about the film industry, then the new talent coming to Bollywood will take a backseat. Nawaz said that the way things are being spoken about Bollywood, people will understand that, ‘In Bollywood there are murders, take drugs, drink cannabis’. So this insider-outsider and nepotism debate should stop.

