Bollywood has been in the discussion for the last few days only because of negative things. Sometimes the issue of nepotism and sometimes the news of drugs has troubled Bollywood actors. Meanwhile, one of the finest actors of Hindi films, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that it is very wrong that Bollywood is being described as a bad place.

In an interview, Nawazuddin said that a good thing in Bollywood is that all the people keep their views open, but because of having open views, only negative things will be said about the film industry, then the new talent coming here will make their intention. Will change

Nawazuddin further said that the way things are being spoken about Bollywood, people will understand that, there are murders in the industry, actors take drugs and drink cannabis. Nawazuddin said that the insider-outsider and nepotism debate should stop in Bollywood.

Let me tell you that recently, Actress and MP Jaya Bachchan also said in the Rajya Sabha, “Yesterday one of our Member of Parliament said against Bollywood in Lok Sabha. It is shameful. I am not taking anyone’s name. He himself comes from the industry.” They hole in the plate they eat. That’s the wrong thing. I have to say that the industry needs the protection and support of the government. “

Jaya Bachchan was referring to Ravi Kishan, who raised the issue of drugs in the Lok Sabha, saying, “Drug addiction is very high in the Indian film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing a great job. I center I appeal to the government to take strict action on this, apprehend the culprits at the earliest and punish them so that the conspiracy of the neighboring countries can be ended. “

