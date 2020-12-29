Due to his different style, popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that he has taken some resolutions for 2021. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in an interview that he has vowed that he will not bother for material things in 2021. He will not run after such things. In an interview to the Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that this year has taught us that material things have no importance. Life is important and we should appreciate every day and live in a pleasant environment. A person can live a good and happy life even in lesser things.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said about the year 2020 that it should not be counted. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, ‘This year should be removed completely. But if I talk about it, my films have been released on OTT platforms and got a good response from the fans. So this year has been good for me. What did they miss this year? In response to this question, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that my long time in life has passed on the set. So this year I missed the excitement of the set and also missed the people.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that during this time I felt quite the atmosphere of the set. We are people who love people, so do not like sitting alone at home. Regarding work during the Corona period, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that this phase has been difficult. Earlier we were completely free, but now that is no longer the case. He said that in this era everyone can wear masks, but actors cannot wear masks during shooting. In such a situation, you have to be especially careful. I hope things will improve in the coming times.

Regarding the lockdown period, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that during this time I spent my time watching movies. He said that for the past 8-9 years I had been thinking that after taking a few months time, I would watch movies of my favorite actors. I got an opportunity in the Corona era and I focused on my favorite actors’ movies.