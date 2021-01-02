Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for playing off-leash, says there are some disadvantages of being an actor. He says that actors are easy targets for people. He says that people can easily discredit actors. We have seen this in the last 5 to 6 months. However, an advantage of acting is that you play multiple roles simultaneously. In an interview to India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that one big advantage of being an actor is that you live many lives in one life. You get a chance to speak the truth in front of the camera. I believe that we have got the opportunity to speak the truth in front of the camera and show the truth.

Even though 2020 has gone bad for the people due to Corona, in this year Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given many hits. Her Ghoomketu, Raat is alone and serious men are released. In this, the role of Nawazuddin has been highly appreciated by the people. Not only this, he has also received the Best Actor Filmfare Trophy for his role in Raat Aali Hai. Regarding his separate roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the film industry is now on a different path. He said that at the moment filmmakers are trying to bring some changes in the industry and different types of role plays are being done. He said that there has always been a role stereotype of the hero in Bollywood, but now things are changing.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the concept of the hero in the future may be completely over. He says that filmmakers have started trying to make films different from the old formula and the stereotype image of the hero is also changing. He says that now is the time for change. He says that people all over the world have watched a lot of cinema during lockdown. In such a situation, people are demanding a new story and different characters. It’s a good thing.

On the question of changes in cinema due to OTT platforms, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that it is not so. For the past several years, filmmakers were trying to change. The real change has been about access to people. This allows people to watch movies on the same platform. Apart from this, people can also give feedback about the film immediately. He says that there have been attempts for a long time for change in cinema. Films like 1998’s Satya and 1994’s Bandit Queen have changed the image of cinema.