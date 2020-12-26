Even if the beginning has not started with a smaller and more effective role, but today Nawazuddin Siddiqui (nawazuddin siddiqui) is counted among the strong actors of Bollywood. Nawazuddin dominated from Gangs of Wasseypur that today his industry speaks coinage. At the same time, his professional life is not only fun but personal life is also very interesting.

First marriage with mother’s choice

Nawazuddin Siddiqui first married his mother. She was named Sheeba and was a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. According to media reports, Nawazuddin liked Sheeba but his brother used to interfere in their relationship. So both of them decided to separate.

Second marriage of Anjali aka Alia

Nawazuddin later remarried to Anjali. It was a love marriage and for this, Anjali had changed her religion. She was named Zainab at the time of marriage but later she named her Alia. Nawazuddin knew Alia before his first marriage. But in the same year, the relationship of both has also reached the verge of divorce.

Alia made serious allegations against Nawazuddin

During the lockdown this year, the news of the rift between the two was confirmed when both made serious allegations against each other. And now the matter has reached divorce. According to media reports Alia has even accused Nawazuddin’s family of assault. Both of them have two children Shora and ie.

Nawazuddin is a resident of old age

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a resident of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. And often spend time there too. While doing farming there, his pictures keep appearing. They have a full family. He has 9 siblings of which Nawazuddin is the eldest. And in Mumbai, he lives with his younger brother Shams Nawab Siddiqui. Recently her sister Syma Siddiqui has passed away. She was admitted in the hospital in Pune.

