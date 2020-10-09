Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who wants to iron his acting in Bollywood, comes from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. He says that the caste system is deeply spread in the villages. Even after earning name and fame in films, he has been discriminated against. He has described the incident in Hathras itself as very painful.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in an interview that in villages, caste division is a reality which is an immunity to the campaign or social media. He said, “In my own family, my grandmother was from a lower caste. Even today they do not accept us because of my grandmother.” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement came at a time when a young girl died in Hathras of UP after rapes and deep wounds. Four high-caste boys are responsible for the rape and death of this girl.

It is necessary to speak on the matter of Hathras

Nawazuddin Siddi further said, “What is wrong is wrong. Our artist community is also speaking against what happened in Hathras. It is very important to speak. It is a very unfortunate incident.” He said on Twitter that people say that there is no caste discrimination now. But if that person walks around, then he will know a very different truth. He will get to see this in his village itself.

Caste system in people’s rago

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “This is the fact that I am famous, but it doesn’t matter to them. It is deeply ingrained in them … It is in their veins. They consider it as their pride. Sheikh Siddiqui is a high caste Are, and they have nothing to do with those whom they consider below their own. It is still there today. It is very difficult. “

