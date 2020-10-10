Nawazuddin Siddiqui hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the actor spoke about caste discrimination in the village during an interview. Nawazuddin said, ‘My grandmother belonged to a small caste. Even today, because of my grandmother, she has not accepted us.

He further said, ‘I am famous, it doesn’t matter to him. It lies deep within them. Is in their veins. They consider it their pride. ‘

On the Hathras case, Nawazuddin said, ‘What is wrong is wrong. Our artist community is also speaking out against what happened in Hathras. It is very important to speak and it is a very unfortunate incident.

Earlier, he had spoken about his dark complexion

Nawazuddin had said during an interview about his dark complexion, ‘I have grown up using these fairness creams. I wasted a lot of time blonding myself. ‘

He further said, ‘Have you seen any male actor and female actress in black in mainstream Bollywood? At first I used to have very inferior feeling, but later I felt a good thing. That is, when I can’t do anything on my face, that’s why I should focus on my craft. I knew that I am nothing in terms of face and personality, but it took me a while to get out of this trauma, but I am glad that I decided to get out of it. ‘

Talking about Nawazuddin’s professional life, he is now going to be seen in the films ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and ‘Bole Bangi’.