Nawazuddin Siddiqui said – times have changed, if the film is good then it can never be a flop, see-
Talking about his career in Hindi cinema, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, ‘In my journey I spent 12 years in struggle. Eventually, I started doing small roles and now thank God that in the year 2012 I did many films including Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani Talaash and Journey has changed completely. ‘
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 46, said, ‘There were ups and downs in the beginning. The time of conflict cannot be forgotten. I have learned a lot in that time. I have also experienced many things and it has helped me today. Any person can learn from bad times. I learned a lot from that time and today I am helping. ‘
Ban on arrest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in case of molestation
