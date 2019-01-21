Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the talented actors of Bollywood, recalled his struggle days and said that he has got success today due to the struggle. Nawazuddin Siddiqui started his career with the 1999 film ‘Sarfarosh’. He had a short scene in this film.

In 2012, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ series was praised and gained immense popularity from here. After this he has worked in many hit films. Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is famous as one of the best actors of Hindi cinema.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said – times have changed, if the film is good then it can never be a flop, see-

Talking about his career in Hindi cinema, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, ‘In my journey I spent 12 years in struggle. Eventually, I started doing small roles and now thank God that in the year 2012 I did many films including Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani Talaash and Journey has changed completely. ‘

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 46, said, ‘There were ups and downs in the beginning. The time of conflict cannot be forgotten. I have learned a lot in that time. I have also experienced many things and it has helped me today. Any person can learn from bad times. I learned a lot from that time and today I am helping. ‘