Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has entered politics after almost a year. Through video links during the All Parties Conference (APC) 2020, Sharif attacked the Imran Khan government, Pakistan’s deteriorating economic condition, worsening international relations, crushing the media and corruption inside the PTI. During this, he also described China as very important for Pakistan.Nawaz has said that the government has implemented martial law. Criminals were allowed to make changes to the constitution and the people’s premier was thrown out and his family humiliated. Nawaz said that there is no state inside the state, now there is a state above the state in Pakistan. Sharif was sentenced to jail in the steel mill case. He is out on bail and has gone to London for treatment.

Told China a close friend

Nawaz Sharif, in his first speech a year later, tried to describe China as extremely important to Pakistan. Sharif said that Pakistan is shining due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Attacking Nawaz Sharif, he alleged that the CPEC has been delayed after his protest demonstration. Even Chinese President Xi Jinping canceled his visit to Pakistan. He also described China as a close friend of Pakistan.

Targeted at imran

Sharif has said that the first priority is to remove this government and system. He questioned, ‘Why the result transmission system was discontinued during the elections in 2018 and polling agents were excluded during counting. Who was rigged at the behest of whom and why? He said that his struggle was not against Imran, but against those who brought Imran and who manipulated the elections to bring ‘unqualified’ human beings like him to power and destroyed the country.