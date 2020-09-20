Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opened a front against the army occupying the country’s politics at the opposition rally. Nawaz Sharif, who is undergoing treatment in London, addressed a joint rally of the opposition through video conferencing, saying that it is not Imran Khan, but the people who put him in power. He also reiterated the allegation of rigging in the election to win Imran Khan. Significantly, Imran Khan is known as a puppet of Pakistan Army.

Nawaz Sharif said, “We do not compete with Imran Khan, I had said before the election and I am still saying today, our struggle is against those who brought Imran Khan, who have stolen such elections and made such innocent people Has set up and ruined the country. ”

Nawaz Sharif said, “If the change is not brought, then there will be such loss of the country which cannot be repaid.” It is very important that the army stay away from the government system. According to our constitution and Quaid-e-Azam speech, the army should not interfere in the people’s choice. We have made this country a joke in the eyes of ourselves and the world. ”

Thanking PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the forum, Nawaz Sharif said, “I am not in the country but I know what the country and the people are in.” I think this is the turning point. It is necessary to save democracy and make senseless decisions. If we do not take action today, when will we take it. I agree with Maulana Fazlur Rahman that we have to make this conference purposeful, otherwise people will be disappointed.