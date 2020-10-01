Highlights: Nawaz Sharif once again attacked Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly

Without naming the army chief, he said that the country’s parliament has become a rubber stamp, someone else is running the parliament

He agreed with his daughter Maryam’s statement that political decisions should be taken in Parliament.

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has once again attacked Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly. Without naming the army chief, he said that the country’s parliament had become a rubber stamp and someone else was running the country’s parliament in place of the MPs. He agreed with his daughter Maryam’s statement that political decisions should be taken in Parliament and not in the Army Headquarters.

Sharif said in a meeting of his party PML-N, ‘People have told me that someone else is running Pakistan. These people come and give voting guidelines on day-to-day agenda and Bills. Earlier, Maryam had said in response to a question about a meeting of key opposition leaders with the Army Chief and the ISI Chief that political decisions should not be made in the Army headquarters but in Parliament.

Nawaz Sharif is India’s agent, talks to Narendra Modi secretly: Sheikh Rashid

Nawaz Sharif told party workers that today we are not an independent citizen. In the ongoing hearing against me, an army colonel was seen hiding his face. He said, ‘What is the reason behind the Colonel hiding his face? You have become hypocritical, therefore hiding your face. ‘ Nawaz Sharif expressed grief over the arrest of his brother.

Nawaz Sharif’s brother Arrest, ongoing investigation

Let us know that Shahbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan and PML-N chief, has been sent to 14 days custody by the accountability court in a case of assets and money laundering in excess of known sources of income. Shahbaz Sharif was arrested a day earlier by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here. Shahbaz, the younger brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was taken into custody from the Lahore High Court premises on Monday after the court rejected his bail application in the Rs 700 crore money laundering case.

Former Punjab Province Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif (69) was produced before the accountability court judge Jawad-ul-Hasan on Tuesday. Shahbaz requested the court to allow him to present arguments instead of his lawyer. The court accepted this request. He denied doing anything wrong and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s alliance with the NAB has mocked the accountability in the country and they are only targeting opposition leaders. He said, ‘The allegations of money laundering against me are baseless. I do not do any business. My parents worked hard to establish the business and transferred it to my children. ‘